Kindred Hospice presents Caring Heart award

Kindred Hospice along with Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation would like to announce the first recipient of their “Caring Heart” award.

This award is a way to recognize and thank those serving in the Skilled Nursing Industry who, throughout the pandemic, have been devoted to their profession and steadfast in the wonderful care, love and comfort they have provided to their residents.

Gillet Davis is a certified nursing assistant at Extendicare. She was nominated by her peers and supervisor for exemplifying excellence in the care of her residents. As evidenced by her nominations, Gillet has a tremendous passion for her work and is always going above and beyond for her residents. She has been employed with Extendicare since April of 2020.

Gillet was presented a gift basket from Kindred Hospice as a token of appreciation for a job well done.

Pictured, from left, are: Shenika Ford - Administrator of Extendicare, Nathan Chase - Director of Nursing at Extendicare; Gillet Davis - Caring Heart Recipient; Kim Pritchett - Kindred Hospice; and Shannon Burdeshaw - Kindred Hospice.

