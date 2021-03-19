Kinsey man arrested for breaking into car to steal fast food, burglary

Dothan police arrested a Kinsey man twice in the last two days for burglarizing several vehicles and a home.

Ryan Joseph Ulrich, 37, is being charged with three counts on breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree burglary.

On Tuesday, Ulrich was in a shopping complex in the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. While there, surveillance video showed him going into three separate unlocked vehicles. In the first two trucks, Ulrich was seen entering the vehicle and looking over tools that were kept inside, but did not take anything.

In the third vehicle, Ulrich was seen entering the vehicle and scanning the car for personal items before opening the glove department to steal a bag of Jack’s fast food and eating it.

The next day, Ulrich was arrested again after being identified in a home burglary that occurred on March 11. According to police, Ulrich is suspected of going to a home in the 1200 block of Citadel Street.

“He made entry through the bedroom window while the victim was at home. When she started screaming at Ulrich to get out, Ulrich fled out of the house,” Owens said. “I don’t believe the victim and suspect knew each other in this case.”

Ulrich’s bonds totaled $75,000 with the four charges.

