Kinsey man arrested for choking boyfriend, blocking 9-1-1 call
Kinsey man arrested for choking boyfriend, blocking 9-1-1 call

A Kinsey man was arrested in Dothan after he allegedly choked his boyfriend and then kept him from calling 911.

Aniceto Urbina Jr., 21, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence by strangulation and interference with a domestic violence emergency.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday in the 400 block of Mona Drive.

“Urbina and the victim has been in a verbal altercation,” Owens said. “At some point, the altercation became physical. Urbina allegedly used his hands to choke the victim and kept (him) from making an emergency call during the heat of the argument.”

At some point, police were called and Urbina was arrested on scene.

His bond for the felony charge was set at $30,000.

Aniceto Urbina Jr.

Urbina

 Sable Riley

Correction

03/30/21 8:55 a.m. 

In the original story, the victim was reported as female. It was corrected when the Dothan Eagle confirmed the victim was male.

Tags

