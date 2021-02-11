Kinsey woman accused of shooting into occupied vehicle at Dothan store

Dothan police arrested a Kinsey woman accused of trying to shoot someone at a local convenience store.

Brekaya Shande Dunlap, 27, is being charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Dunlap allegedly went to a local store in the 400 block of East Newton Street and noticed the victim sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

“She used a 9-mm handgun to begin shooting at the vehicle, striking it at least once,” Owens said. “She was identified by people in the parking lot and surveillance video.”

Owens said Dunlap and the victim were acquaintances.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

