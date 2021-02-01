Kinsey woman arrested for selling stolen car

A Kinsey woman was arrested by Dothan police on Friday for fraudulently selling a car that was not hers and then taking it back.

Leslie Tiller, 36, is being charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said the original owner of the vehicle is incarcerated and it unclear who sold the vehicle to Tiller, but that it was purchased fraudulently and the person responsible for making payments was doing so from a closed bank account.

Tiller sold the vehicle to another party and later took it back.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

