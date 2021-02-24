Kitty Kottage makes changes as co-founder plans retirement

“I have wanted to do it for about two years,” she said. “I turned 69 in December and all of a sudden my mortality became very real to me. And I thought there are some things I want to do before I go to my heavenly reward and now is the time to do it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With so many other shelters in the Wiregrass to adopt from, Hannah and Dennis said offering the transport will do more to find homes for cats. Transport is actually how the rescue started. Adoptions came later.

“I want Kitty Kottage to continue,” Dennis said. “I’m still passionate about kittens; I still cry when they die. There’s never been one we lost here that we haven’t cried over and that’s the truth. I don’t care how long we had them or how little we had them.”

Here’s how transport will work: Kitty Kottage will take mother cats and kittens from shelters located around the Wiregrass, many of which euthanize after seven days. The rescue and its volunteers will house and care for the cats for a few weeks to make sure the cats are healthy and ready to transport. Then, they will take kittens and cats to be adopted elsewhere. How far Kitty Kottage will transport cats has not been determined. As of now, the rescue is working with two groups in Florida and the Atlanta Humane Society, which has three different locations for adoptions.