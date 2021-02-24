Kitty Kottage makes changes as co-founder plans retirement

Catching an early afternoon nap, Jethro and Luca was curled up side by side on a cat perch. They couldn’t be more different – Jethro with his sleek black fur and Luca with gold and white markings.
They are among some of the remaining cats and kittens left to be adopted at Kitty Kottage. There’s also Tiffany, Nero, Melo, Zuko, Garland, Harvest, Sage, Zola, Sal and Little Man.
The Dothan-based rescue will cease doing adoptions and will instead focus on saving cats from local shelters and transporting them to locations where the demand for kittens and cats is higher.
“The transports will allow us, we feel, to make a bigger difference in the cat population here in the Wiregrass,” Kitty Kottage co-founder Cheri Hannah said. “In larger metropolitan areas like Atlanta and Pensacola, they have a significantly larger adopter base, which enables the placement of more pets.”
The rescue has already started doing some transports, having moved about 50 kittens and cats since January.
Hannah and fellow co-founder Glenda Dennis started the rescue about six years ago to focus on mother cats and their kittens, keeping them out of traditional shelters where they are at higher risk for illness. Over the years, Kitty Kottage has saved more than 2,000 cats and kittens.
The change was precipitated in part by Dennis’ decision to retire from full-time volunteering, putting in 40 hours or more a week with Kitty Kottage.
“I have wanted to do it for about two years,” she said. “I turned 69 in December and all of a sudden my mortality became very real to me. And I thought there are some things I want to do before I go to my heavenly reward and now is the time to do it.”
With so many other shelters in the Wiregrass to adopt from, Hannah and Dennis said offering the transport will do more to find homes for cats. Transport is actually how the rescue started. Adoptions came later.
“I want Kitty Kottage to continue,” Dennis said. “I’m still passionate about kittens; I still cry when they die. There’s never been one we lost here that we haven’t cried over and that’s the truth. I don’t care how long we had them or how little we had them.”
Here’s how transport will work: Kitty Kottage will take mother cats and kittens from shelters located around the Wiregrass, many of which euthanize after seven days. The rescue and its volunteers will house and care for the cats for a few weeks to make sure the cats are healthy and ready to transport. Then, they will take kittens and cats to be adopted elsewhere. How far Kitty Kottage will transport cats has not been determined. As of now, the rescue is working with two groups in Florida and the Atlanta Humane Society, which has three different locations for adoptions.
Hannah said she plans to schedule two transports a month to start out, possibly doing as many as one a week if necessary.
Kitty Kottage will no longer take kittens directly from people – something the rescue never intended to do but that evolved over time.
Appointments for local adoptions will continue daily at Kitty Kottage through Saturday, Feb. 27. During March, adoptions will be done on Saturdays by appointment before ceasing completely. If you adopt two cats, the rescue is currently waiving fees for the second cat in an adopted pair. Appointments for potential adopters to visit Kitty Kottage are still being taken. Email kittykottagedothan@yahoo.com to get an adoption application to start the process. There are less than 20 cats or kittens at Kitty Kottage ready to be adopted.
While the approach is changing, the co-founders said the Kitty Kottage mission will remain – save and find homes for as many cats as they can.
They will still need local foster homes for mother cats with kittens, volunteers, donations of food, litter and other supplies as well as financial support. Kittens cannot be transported until they’re about 8 weeks old.
Saving cats, Hannah and Dennis said, really starts with responsible pet ownership. The Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Alliance in Dothan offers a low-cost option for spaying and neutering cats and dogs.
“The reason why we do what we do is because we want to save these kittens,” Hannah said. “In saving these kittens, you know, you have to go back to it starting with responsible pet ownership. And I can't emphasize enough – please spay and neuter your pets. It helps to end the cycle of unwanted litters. There's just not enough adopters in the world to adopt our way out of overpopulation of pets.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.