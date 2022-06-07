Kitty Kottage transports 51 kittens to Illinois

A trio of orange and white kittens lounged in a kennel at Dothan’s Kitty Kottage. Next door, another group of kittens played.

In a few hours the two groups of siblings would be among 51 kittens transported from Dothan to an animal welfare organization near Chicago. It will take two transport volunteers about 13 hours to drive a large van filled with kennels of kittens to Illinois in one of the larger animal transports to be done locally.

The kittens are headed to Anderson Humane located in Elgin, Illinois – a city of more than 100,000 people northwest of Chicago.

“They were all in danger one way or another whether they came from a kill shelter or whether they were found by good Samaritans on the side of the road, in somebody’s shed, under somebody’s house, thrown out of a car – there are a million stories,” said Cheri Hannah, the Kitty Kottage co-founder and transporter.

All the kittens were born in the Wiregrass, including a set of long-haired siblings left behind when a family moved. The kittens are all ages 6 weeks and up. Some are young mothers, barely kittens themselves.

Last year, Kitty Kottage stopped doing local adoptions and began to focus efforts on transporting the area’s large number of homeless mother cats and kittens to areas where the demand was higher and the number of unwanted kittens lower. Tuesday’s transport is the farthest kittens have been delivered.

Hannah and volunteer Robin Callaghan are making the drive and expect to arrive at Anderson Humane by midday on Wednesday. Callaghan is a neonatal volunteer with Kitty Kottage, so she is taking a few of her bottle babies with her since the back-up bottle feeder is out of town.

Kitty Kottage co-founder Glenda Dennis, who retired last year but still volunteers, arranged to have Father Steve Miller of St. Matthias Anglican Church bless the van and the transporters before their departure on Tuesday.

There were a lot of details to work out to transport 51 kittens to Illinois. Kitty Kottage had to ensure the health of each kitten, including securing rabies vaccinations. Volunteers have weighed the kittens, cleaned their ears, and clipped their nails. Anderson Humane is also accepting special needs kittens such as Kipper, who was found with a badly-mangled front leg that had to be amputated, and his best friend Bandit who has scar tissue over his corneas.

“He’s a great kitten, and he’ll find a loving home,” Hannah said.

Photos of all the kittens have been sent to Anderson Humane. Veterinarians are lined up to spay and neuter the kittens later this week so they can be placed up for adoption this weekend or next week.

While the Wiregrass has more kittens than local nonprofit groups can find homes for, elsewhere kittens are actually in short supply, especially in northern states where the kitten season is not as long due to colder climates or where spay and neuter legislation has reduced the number of unwanted cats. Some areas also require annual pet registrations as well as vaccinations.

The large transport came about after someone with Anderson Humane saw a post Hannah made on social media about Kitty Kottage’s search for rescue partners to find homes for hand-raised, loving kittens.

“Chicago area is lacking in kitties,” Hannah said. “… Their transport coordinator said that when we were talking on the phone that she was standing in the middle of her rescue looking at empty cat kennels, and I said ‘I can help you’.”

Locally, Hannah said, there’s so much cat overpopulation that local rescues and shelters become overwhelmed with unwanted cats and kittens.

“We can’t adopt our way out of it,” Hannah said. “We can’t transport our way out of it, but we’re making a big dent with the transports.”

