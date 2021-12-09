 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiwanis Club donates stuffed animals to The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention
0 Comments

Kiwanis Club donates stuffed animals to The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kiwanis Club donates stuffed animals to The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention
SUBMITTED

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan donated an array of stuffed animals for the holidays to The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention.

The Kiwanis members shown are Pam Alexander, Critt Snellgrove, Lisa Fink, Dan Fink and Ben Freeman. Also shown is Lily Flowers, Director of Operations for The Exchange Center. The Exchange Center is always “Working to Break the Cycle of Child Abuse and Family Violence.”

Kiwanis Club of Dothan is dedicated to serving and caring about the children of the Wiregrass. Come be a part of a growing service organization that continually gives to and volunteers in the community. Contact the club at http://m.facebook.com/DothanKiwanis/ or at kiwanis.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This amazing desert in Chili features incredible super flower blooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert