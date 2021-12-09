Kiwanis Club donates stuffed animals to The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan donated an array of stuffed animals for the holidays to The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention.

The Kiwanis members shown are Pam Alexander, Critt Snellgrove, Lisa Fink, Dan Fink and Ben Freeman. Also shown is Lily Flowers, Director of Operations for The Exchange Center. The Exchange Center is always “Working to Break the Cycle of Child Abuse and Family Violence.”

Kiwanis Club of Dothan is dedicated to serving and caring about the children of the Wiregrass. Come be a part of a growing service organization that continually gives to and volunteers in the community. Contact the club at http://m.facebook.com/DothanKiwanis/ or at kiwanis.com.

