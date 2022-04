The popular Kiwanis Park walking trail at Westgate Park will be closed next week for resurfacing, according to a City of Dothan news release.

Kiwanis Park Trail will be closed Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6, for resurfacing, but the pavilion and playgrounds will remain open to the public. However, visitors are asked to avoid the trail during resurfacing. The trail will re-open Saturday, May 7.