Lake DeFuniak welcomes swimmers

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Florida – Anthony Vallée walked out beyond the shallow water of Lake DeFuniak, turned to face the shore, waved to those gathered and then fell back into the water.
“That is wonderful, actually,” Vallée said after completing a quick swim.
The DeFuniak Springs city councilman took the inaugural dip Friday in the lake that has been closed to public swimming since 1964. It was just him, the ducks, and some Canadian geese.
Starting Saturday, residents and visitors will be allowed to swim in a designated area of Lake DeFuniak, between the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood boat ramp and the historic DeFuniak Springs library near Chipley Park. The swimming “season” for 2021 will last until Sept. 30. Swimming will be allowed from 8 a.m. to sunset Monday-Saturday and from 12:30-5 p.m. on Sundays.
The naturally round, spring-fed lake is surrounded by shade trees, paved walkways, and historic homes and buildings. The picturesque setting is used for events such as the city’s Christmas Reflections and LakeFest.
Vallée led the push to reopen Lake DeFuniak to swimming.
“This lake has been the core of the community since its founding; it’s the reason a lot of people actually moved here,” Vallée said. “It’s the reason that they decided to found the city here. Swimming, recreation, was a key part of why it existed here.”
Swimming had been allowed prior to 1964, although with segregated swimming areas, Vallée said. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 desegregated public accommodations. During this time a group of citizens petitioned to have Lake DeFuniak closed due to pollution, Vallée said. There were some legitimate environmental concerns at one point, but Vallée said race clearly played a part when the city closed the lake to all water activities.
The city council attempted to reopen Lake DeFuniak in 1977, but the ordinance intended to reopen it managed to keep swimmers out by specifying that swimming could only be done in designated areas. You could even be charged with a misdemeanor for openly swimming in the lake.
Lake DeFuniak has been open for fishing, kayakers, canoeing, and non-gasoline boats, but swimming has remained off limits unless it was under special permit such as during the triathlon held during the annual LakeFest.
Basically, there were never any areas designated for swimming until now.
Vallée said he saw no reason to keep the lake closed to swimming and every reason to open it up.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense for businesses; it doesn’t make sense for residents. It just doesn’t make sense, and at the end of the day, that’s what really pushed me to go forward.”
The designated swimming area is roped off and extends about 75 feet from the shoreline and is 15 feet at its deepest point. Boating and fishing will not be allowed in the swimming area.
Next year, swimming will be allowed from March 1 through Sept. 30 – to coincide with the lifeguard season at the county’s beaches – and will be allowed in a larger designated area that will be prepped for safe swimming by removing water weeds.
Vallée said there are some water level issues that have to be addressed. Rain amounts this year have led to the lake being much higher than it should be. Environmentally, however, the lake is cleaner than some of the other swimming areas around DeFuniak Springs, both Vallée and Mayor Bob Campbell said. The lake is tested on a regular basis.
Campbell learned to swim in Lake DeFuniak when he was 4 years old. He learned to ski on the lake and spent his youth playing along the shoreline, fishing, and swimming. He was 15 when the lake was closed.
“I swam here until I was thrown out, I believe it was in 1965,” Campbell said. “There are a lot of memories here.”
Campbell said the city has reached out to other nearby lake communities, such as Florala, for advice on how protect the lake while letting people enjoy it.
“We’re going to learn to be good stewards of this lake,” he said.
Vallée sees opportunities for families to have another place to relax and safely swim as well as new business opportunities for outfitters or other businesses that can benefit from the lake being fully open.
Lake DeFuniak is a public asset, he said, and the public should be able to use it.
“I’m happy that we have a little bit more back – a little bit more of our history and a little bit more of our future,” Vallée said. “I think this creates opportunities.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.