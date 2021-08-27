Lake DeFuniak welcomes swimmers

The designated swimming area is roped off and extends about 75 feet from the shoreline and is 15 feet at its deepest point. Boating and fishing will not be allowed in the swimming area.

Next year, swimming will be allowed from March 1 through Sept. 30 – to coincide with the lifeguard season at the county’s beaches – and will be allowed in a larger designated area that will be prepped for safe swimming by removing water weeds.

Vallée said there are some water level issues that have to be addressed. Rain amounts this year have led to the lake being much higher than it should be. Environmentally, however, the lake is cleaner than some of the other swimming areas around DeFuniak Springs, both Vallée and Mayor Bob Campbell said. The lake is tested on a regular basis.

Campbell learned to swim in Lake DeFuniak when he was 4 years old. He learned to ski on the lake and spent his youth playing along the shoreline, fishing, and swimming. He was 15 when the lake was closed.

“I swam here until I was thrown out, I believe it was in 1965,” Campbell said. “There are a lot of memories here.”

Campbell said the city has reached out to other nearby lake communities, such as Florala, for advice on how protect the lake while letting people enjoy it.