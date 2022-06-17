Lakepoint State Park unveils motorized outdoor recreational amenities as the newest attractions

EUFAULA – What was once a golf course has been transformed into something new and exciting at Lakepoint State Park.

State Parks officials, local government leaders, and members of the business community gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open Lakepoint State Park’s new off-road vehicle course, which is on land once occupied by the park’s former golf course.

“Lakepoint State Park has a great reputation as being a family-friendly fishing destination and we want to provide new amenities to the park that will enhance the overall guest experience,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Providing this new ORV course here at Lakepoint is another example of expanding our offerings to a growing outdoor recreation segment, and if you enjoy a more relaxing golf cart cruise, you can also take a ride down our new motorized natural trail.”

Lake Eufaula – known as the "The Bass Capital of the World” – attracts thousands of visitors to Lakepoint State Park every year. Park officials are working hard to renovate existing facilities and provide new amenities to keep those visitors coming back.

“Recently, the Alabama state park has been able to renovate 10 cabins and we are currently working on renovating an additional 10 cabins,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein stated. “Our cabins and lodges are a great way to enjoy our parks if you do not have a camper.”

The creation of the off-road vehicle course and the motorized nature trail, which is woven into the campground, provides additional amenities for visitors to Lakepoint State Park. A grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs helped fund the projects at Lakepoint.

State Parks officials are working toward securing off-road side-by-side vehicles that can be rented to use the course. For now, visitors must provide their own vehicle to use it.

J.R. Burke, from Polaris, spoke and the company also provided recreational off-road vehicles for Thursday’s ceremony. Polaris has a production facility in Huntsville, where the company’s popular Ranger and RZR off-road vehicles roll off the assembly line.

The official opening of the ORV course at Lakepoint continues a string of positive news for the State Parks system, including the recent expansion of Oak Mountain State Park and voters’ approval of an $85 million bond issue to fund improvements at State Parks and state historical sites.