Lampkin denied parole for 1990 Houston County killing

A man serving 99 years for killing a woman in Houston County nearly 32 years ago was denied parole during a hearing held earlier this week.

Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head on Nov. 25, 1990, just a month shy of her 20th birthday. Lampkin eluded capture for 10 years, working as a barber in New Orleans under the name of Leon David Joseph, according to past Dothan Eagle reports.

Previously denied parole in 2017, Lampkin’s case was presented again on Tuesday to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. His was one of 34 parole hearings and among 33 that were denied.

Lampkin, who is serving time at the Elba Community Work Center, will be considered for parole again in August 2027.

According to past news reports, Lampkin confronted Brock in the parking lot of the 500 Club in the Bay Springs Community as she was trying to leave. Lampkin shot Brock in the face with a .380-caliber pistol after asking her to return a ring he had given her. Brock later died at Flowers Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the head.

While working as a barber in New Orleans, Lampkin was arrested on an aggravated assault charge against his wife in April 2001. Fingerprints obtained by police making that arrest identified him by his real name and he was arrested again in May 2001 and charged with Brock’s murder, according to Eagle news reports.

During his trial, Lampkin testified he was trying to hand the gun over to Brock when it went off accidentally.

However, Chris White, who was with Brock that night, testified that tensions between Brock and Lampkin had been building for several months after she broke off a two-year relationship with Lampkin in the fall of 1990. White said Lampkin confronted him and Brock at the nightclub and later ordered White to get out of Brock's car.

While there was one person speaking on behalf of parole for Lampkin during this week’s hearing, there were four people who spoke against parole, including Brock’s sister and representatives from Wiregrass Angel House, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.