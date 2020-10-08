Land donated for use as homeless camp

The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless will use donated land to provide temporary shelters for those seeking a way out of a homeless life.
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity announced the donation of three acres of property to the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) during a Thursday press conference.
“We’re just really excited about what they’re going to do with it and what their plans are going to be going forward with it,” said Donna Clemmons, executive director of Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.
The land will become home to the SEACH Transitional Camp and Program.
Dothan has 13 different “tent cities” around town. Organizations like Love in Action and The Harbor visit the sites to minister to the homeless and provide them with necessities such as food, clothing, sleeping bags and tents.
But this will be the first space SEACH has created specifically for use by the homeless. The exact location of the land has not been disclosed for safety reasons.
The Rev. Kody Kirchhoff, executive director of The Harbor and vice president of SEACH, said the land will be used as a short-term camp for those who are homeless but are willing to work to get out of the situation.
Heavy-duty tents will be placed on the property for shelters with no more than about a dozen people living in them at any time. Women and men will be in separate quarters, but families will be able to be together. The tents will be elevated on platforms for added protection. The property is isolated and nobody will be able to tell the camp is there from surrounding properties and roadways, Kirchhoff said.
Six days a week, Love in Action and The Harbor will be at the camp providing hot meals and necessities and helping residents take the necessary steps to move out of homelessness. That might be helping secure birth certificates, Social Security cards or a photo ID. On Sundays, local churches will be at the camp working with residents and providing meals.
The camp is not intended to be a place where anyone can just come and live, Kirchhoff said. Residents will have to take ownership and responsibility for improving their situations.
“Homelessness isn’t just because somebody doesn’t have a job,” Kirchhoff said. “Homelessness is because numerous obstacles of IDs and transportation and the catastrophic loss of family and addiction. The list could go on and on.”
While Habitat builds long-term housing for homeowners, the organization wanted to do something to help SEACH address the need for short-term housing and shelter for the homeless, Clemmons said. So, the group’s board of directors voted to donate land to SEACH.
“We knew we had some land in Dothan that we weren’t going to build on and we knew they were in need,” Clemmons said.
Ultimately, Kirchhoff said, the goal of SEACH is the same as Habitat for Humanity’s – create a long-term solution to help those who want it.
“There will always be people that do choose to live homeless no matter where we go,” Kirchhoff said. “But, there are many who truly want a different life but because of situations and circumstances and sometimes insurmountable obstacles that are in front, it seems like (they) just never have the ability to do that.”
