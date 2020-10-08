Land donated for use as homeless camp

The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless will use donated land to provide temporary shelters for those seeking a way out of a homeless life.

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity announced the donation of three acres of property to the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) during a Thursday press conference.

“We’re just really excited about what they’re going to do with it and what their plans are going to be going forward with it,” said Donna Clemmons, executive director of Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

The land will become home to the SEACH Transitional Camp and Program.

Dothan has 13 different “tent cities” around town. Organizations like Love in Action and The Harbor visit the sites to minister to the homeless and provide them with necessities such as food, clothing, sleeping bags and tents.

But this will be the first space SEACH has created specifically for use by the homeless. The exact location of the land has not been disclosed for safety reasons.

The Rev. Kody Kirchhoff, executive director of The Harbor and vice president of SEACH, said the land will be used as a short-term camp for those who are homeless but are willing to work to get out of the situation.

