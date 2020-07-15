A local landowner’s legal counsel is fighting for the ability to rezone her property along Ross Clark Circle to attract buyers who will potentially develop the lot.
Planning commissioners are recommending the city of Dothan’s governing body deny the request from Judith Locklier to rezone her property – approximately 21 acres of wooded land across the street from CiCi’s Pizza – from residential to highway commercial district.
Locklier’s attorney Stephen Etheredge argued in front of the planning commission Tuesday morning that Locklier has owned the land for decades and wants to rezone to make the land more marketable to potential buyers.
The problem lies in the neighborhood that directly abuts the south side of Locklier’s property. Planning and Development Department Director Todd McDonald is concerned that residents could have legitimate concerns about the land’s future use if it zoned highway commercial, or B-2.
There are several permitted uses for Dothan’s B-2 District including, but not limited to, hotels, hospitals, apartment complexes, assisted living centers, daycare centers, homeless shelters, car dealerships, restaurants, bars, and grocery stores.
One resident from the neighborhood spoke to commissioners during a public meeting to oppose the parcel of land being rezoned for any type of commercial or high-density residential uses.
She was concerned about property devaluation, increased crime rates, and increased traffic in her neighborhood.
McDonald suggested, however, rezoning the land B-3 for local shopping could be an appropriate compromise. If a developer wanted to have part of the parcel rezoned by subdividing the plats of land, he or she could come before the commission at that time.
Etheredge did not agree to his client subdividing her property, simply saying they want it in the B-2 District, similar to other commercial properties nearby commercial properties on Ross Clark Circle.
Board member Ian Owens made a motion to recommend that the city commission deny the application as it was submitted. Milt Wood seconded the motion and it carried with a 5-3 split.
The action will next be placed on the city commission’s agenda for the board to decide whether or not to follow the planning commission’s recommendation.
