Landmark hosts first Native American Festival

With a focus on local history, Landmark Park has decided to give guests a look at Native American culture and history.

“There’s always been a lot of interest in our Native American history,” Landmark Park Executive Director Laura Weber said.

Landmark Park will host its first Native American Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $8 for nonmembers, $5 for kids, and free for park members and children ages 2 and under.

The park is located off U.S. Highway 431 in Dothan.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about Native American culture and traditions during the festival, which will feature flute music from Blue Bear Flutes as well as drumming, singing, dancing, flint knapping, wagon rides, archery demonstrations, Dutch oven cooking, bowl carving, and crafting corn dolls.

There will also be presentations on Native American mound builders as well as Milly Francis, the daughter of a Creek prophet who became known as the Creek Pocahontas.

Landmark Park has been renovating four pavilions along the park’s boardwalk to showcase the park’s large collection of artifacts, including arrowheads and pottery. That project led to the idea of hosting a Native American Festival, Weber said.

“They’re not finished yet, but we’ll show the progress of the work,” she said. “But we’ll also showcase some of the music and crafts and storytelling and other cultural demonstrations that have to do with the Native American history of the area.”

Food vendors will be on hand, but attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic lunch, Weber said. Pets, however, will not be allowed. Arts and crafts vendors will have items for sale as well.

Demonstrations will be done around the park’s Wiregrass farmstead as well as along the boardwalk and walking trails. There will be guides along the boardwalk for those who want to learn about foraging for native plants and how those plants can be used.

The park will be using plants from its dye garden to demonstrate how beets, walnuts, and green plants can be used in fabric dyeing.

Weber said the idea is to grow the event into something bigger.

“We want to be respectful and showcase everything the proper way,” Weber said. “This first one is going to be relatively small, but our hope is that it will grow into more and a chance for a lot of different tribes to come together and show the community the historical ways of life.”