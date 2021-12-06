Landmark Park hosts Victorian Christmas

Landmark Park gives visitors a glimpse of what life would have been like in the Wiregrass in 1900, at the turn of the 20th century.
And since 1979, the living history park has invited the public to enjoy a free holiday open house on the park’s grounds. Landmark Park will host Victorian Christmas on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
“It’s just a good time to come out and see what all we have to offer if you’ve never been or maybe haven’t been in many years,” Laura Stakelum, the park’s executive director, said.
While there is normally a charge to visit Landmark Park, admission to Victorian Christmas is completely free. Visitors, however, are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
There will be Christmas carols and visits with Santa. Handmade decorations will adorn the park and a circuit-riding preacher will deliver a holiday message. To add to the holiday festivities, there will be snacks, music and wagon rides. There will be arts and craft projects for kids and arts and craft vendors on hand for shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts.
And, Stakelum said, a membership to Landmark Park can make a good Christmas present for those who love to be outside in a park environment. There are different levels of memberships starting with a $30 annual individual membership and all include free daily admission to Landmark Park for one year as well as free admission to the park’s Digitarium Planetarium, a quarterly newsletter, discounts on special program fees (although some may still apply), and early registration for the park’s summer camps.
The most popular membership for holiday gifts, Stakelum said, is a family membership – $60 for a year – that provides benefits for two adults as well as all children and grandchildren under the age of 18.
Normal park admission is $4 for adults and children ages 13 and up. Admission is free for members as well as children ages 2 and under.
For those unfamiliar with Landmark Park, located on U.S. 431 north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle, the park features numerous historic buildings moved the park’s grounds from around the Wiregrass: the Waddell farmhouse, a one-room schoolhouse, a historic Presbyterian church, the Martin Drugstore, the Shelley Store, and the Watson cabin located on the edge of the park’s farmstead.
Landmark Park also features a gazebo, a children’s playground, a boardwalk walking trail, regular farm animal feedings and a birding trail. The park’s Interpretive Learning Center features a collection of amphibians and reptiles found in the area and is home to the park’s planetarium. The park also regularly hosts workshops and events.
Some members use Landmark Park as a place to come and walk or just have an impromptu picnic, Stakelum said. Victorian Christmas is a free way to see what all Landmark offers, she said.
“There’s a lot going on out here throughout the year, and it’s great for really all ages, but especially if you have children looking for something to do,” she said. “Come out to the park and learn about what all we have to offer and check it out.”
Visit landmarkparkdothan.com to learn more.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.