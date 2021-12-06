Landmark Park hosts Victorian Christmas

Landmark Park gives visitors a glimpse of what life would have been like in the Wiregrass in 1900, at the turn of the 20th century.

And since 1979, the living history park has invited the public to enjoy a free holiday open house on the park’s grounds. Landmark Park will host Victorian Christmas on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

“It’s just a good time to come out and see what all we have to offer if you’ve never been or maybe haven’t been in many years,” Laura Stakelum, the park’s executive director, said.

While there is normally a charge to visit Landmark Park, admission to Victorian Christmas is completely free. Visitors, however, are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

There will be Christmas carols and visits with Santa. Handmade decorations will adorn the park and a circuit-riding preacher will deliver a holiday message. To add to the holiday festivities, there will be snacks, music and wagon rides. There will be arts and craft projects for kids and arts and craft vendors on hand for shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts.