Landmark showcases new ecosystem exhibit

Landmark Park, home to Alabama’s Official Museum of Agriculture, is pleased to announce the installation of a new exhibit depicting the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Designed by Backstory Media and Kelton Designs, this interactive exhibit features live animals, taxidermy, a kid-sized gopher tortoise burrow, and interpretive panels that showcase the longleaf pine ecosystem.

The new exhibit explores the relationship between the longleaf pine and the wiregrass. Live animals include a gopher tortoise, eastern indigo snake, corn snakes, aquatic turtles, and a legless lizard. A demonstration hive of honeybees will also be joining the exhibit.

Visitors will learn about the importance of controlled burns in a longleaf forest. After exploring the exhibit, visitors can make their way outside and enjoy the boardwalk and nature trails at Landmark Park. Landmark Park is a site on the Wiregrass Birding Trail, so birders will have an opportunity to see a variety of species.

This exhibit is the latest in a series of projects completed by Landmark Park. The park has also recently rebuilt the playground, renovated the elevated boardwalk, designated a dog friendly walking trail, developed a community garden for veterans, added a bridal suite to the Stokes Activity Barn and opened a new exhibit in the Alabama Agricultural Museum.

This exhibit was made possible by funding obtained through the State of Alabama several years ago. Special thanks to retired Senator Harri Anne Smith and Senator Arthur Orr for their contribution to this project.

Landmark Park is a 150-acre living history museum and park, located at 430 Landmark Dr. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.

The park is a Blue Star Museum, allowing active and retired military and up to five family members free admission from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. For details on field trips, special events, venue rentals and more, visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com or call 334-794-3452 or follow Landmark Park on your favorite social media platforms.