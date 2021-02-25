 Skip to main content
Landmark's Spring Farm Day March 20
Landmark's Spring Farm Day March 20

  • Updated
Landmark Park's Spring Farm Day 2019

This file photo shows Spring Farm Day at Landmark Park in 2019.

 JIMMY SAILORS, DOTHAN EAGLE

Spring Farm Day at Landmark Park will be held March 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Experience the sights and sounds of an 1890s Wiregrass farm. Watch plowing with draft animals, sewing, blacksmithing, beekeeping, historical demos, candle making, soap making, crosscut sawing, music, woodworking and more.

Landmark Park will also hold its annual membership meeting during the event at noon.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, $4 for kids, and free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive, off U.S. 431, three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle.

