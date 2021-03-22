 Skip to main content
Lasalle Drive to be closed two days
Lasalle Drive to be closed two days

  Updated
A portion of Dothan’s Lasalle Drive, a residential street off Montgomery Highway, will be closed for two days starting Tuesday, March 23.

The closure will be from Montgomery Highway to Berkshire Drive and is needed for installation of a sanitary sewer line for a Taco Bell development at 3927 Montgomery Highway.

Plumb One Inc., a sub-contractor for Buxton Construction LLC, will install a sanitary sewer line across Lasalle Drive. An alternate route will be provided during this time and will be signed accordingly.

