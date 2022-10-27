 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lassiter speaks about drip irrigation

Photo taken by Jacque Hawkins

Don Lassiter (center), Advanced Master Gardener and a member of the Wiregrass Master Gardener's Association, recently spoke to the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association about "Drip Irrigation."

Planning and design are a must to determine what type of irrigation you are going to need. Some things you need to consider are the water source, automatic timers, filters, pressure regulators, fertilizer injector systems, tubing adapters, leak prevention connectors, and adjustable rate emitters.

Advantages to drip irrigation are efficient water use, a system you can manage with ease, you can maintain soil moisture, odd shaped areas can be covered, and the system is easily modified.

Shown in photo from left are CCMGA President Ed Speigner, Don Lassiter and CCMGA Program Chair Maggie Sickler.

Wanting to become a Master Gardener? Call the Extension Office (334-894-5596) and get your name on the list for the next Master Gardener Class.

