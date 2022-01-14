Latest COVID surge leads to record number of children hospitalized with virus

Alabama currently has nearly 2.25 million people who are fully vaccinated and nearly 2.8 million residents who have received one or more doses of vaccine. Health officials have continually recommended vaccination as the best way to protect against severe illness.

Of the 57 patients admitted for COVID-19 at Southeast Health in Dothan on Friday, 13 were fully vaccinated (23%); three were partially vaccinated (5%); and 41 were not vaccinated at all (72%).

There were nine patients in the hospital’s ICU who were positive for COVID-19. None of the ICU patients with COVID were fully vaccinated.

The hospital’s emergency room was experiencing high volumes as of Friday, and due to limited testing supplies, Southeast Health asked people to not visit the hospital’s emergency room for routine COVID testing for symptoms not requiring emergency care, for return to work or travel clearance. Those with minor COVID symptoms should stay home and contact their primary care doctor, local health department or urgent care center for a COVID test. Southeast Health is still doing COVID testing in the emergency room for patients being admitted to the hospital.

Flowers Hospital had 31 COVID-19 patients on Friday.