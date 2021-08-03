Latest numbers show more than 1.6 million vaccinated in Alabama

More than 1.6 million people in Alabama are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 based on the latest update in the state’s vaccination data.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) updated its online vaccination dashboard Tuesday, reporting that as of Aug. 2 more than 2 million Alabama residents have now received one or more doses of vaccine. About 34% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country and is ranked near the bottom of states with the highest positivity rates, hospital admissions and number of new cases.
Houston County’s vaccination rate is now up to 29.64% for people fully vaccinated and 37.25% for people receiving at least one dose of vaccine. Coffee County has 25.2% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 31.76% receiving at least one dose.
In Dale County, 24.13% of people eligible to receive a vaccine have been fully vaccinated and 29.96% have received at least one dose. Geneva County has 25.32% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 31.05% with at least one dose. In Henry County, 30.75% of people are fully vaccinated and 38.32% have received at least one dose.
Of those eligible for a vaccine in Barbour County, 29.25% are now fully vaccinated and 37.24% have received at least one dose. In Covington County, 24.52% are fully vaccinated and 32.39% have received at least one dose. And in Pike County, 26.83% of people eligible are fully vaccinated and 33.25% have received at least one dose.
Deaths are still low compared to back in the winter, but in a Tuesday story on al.com, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said that 99% of the people who died from COVID-19 between Jan. 19 and June 30 – 2,354 people – were unvaccinated. In the same time period, there were 25 deaths among people who were fully vaccinated, meaning it had been at least two weeks since they received their final vaccine dose.
“Severe illnesses and deaths from COVID-19 are overwhelmingly in the unvaccinated,” Harris said, urging people to follow the data and science and get vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in communities with high transmission levels wear masks when indoors in public areas regardless of vaccination status. Nearly every county in Alabama is currently considered to have a high overall community transmission level, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Statewide, there were 1,694 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Monday’s figure on hospitalizations had been adjusted to show that 1,584 people were hospitalized on Aug. 2 rather than the 1,883 hospitalizations originally reported on the dashboard for that date.
In Dothan, Southeast Health reported 71 COVID-19 patients.
Alabama’s 7-day moving average on Tuesday put new cases up 5.5% and the state’s positivity rate in tests at 22.1%.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.