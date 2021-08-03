Latest numbers show more than 1.6 million vaccinated in Alabama

More than 1.6 million people in Alabama are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 based on the latest update in the state’s vaccination data.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) updated its online vaccination dashboard Tuesday, reporting that as of Aug. 2 more than 2 million Alabama residents have now received one or more doses of vaccine. About 34% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country and is ranked near the bottom of states with the highest positivity rates, hospital admissions and number of new cases.

Houston County’s vaccination rate is now up to 29.64% for people fully vaccinated and 37.25% for people receiving at least one dose of vaccine. Coffee County has 25.2% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 31.76% receiving at least one dose.

In Dale County, 24.13% of people eligible to receive a vaccine have been fully vaccinated and 29.96% have received at least one dose. Geneva County has 25.32% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 31.05% with at least one dose. In Henry County, 30.75% of people are fully vaccinated and 38.32% have received at least one dose.

