Law enforcement investigating discovery of dead body in Hartford

HARTFORD – Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found here Sunday, according to multiple media reports.

A report from WTVY-News4 indicates a female body was found dead in a home on Geneva County Road 45. The report also states the Hartford Police Department has asked the Alabama Bureau of Investigation to assist in the probe of the incident.

The Eagle has reached out to several law enforcement agencies, including the Hartford Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, but no additional details have been released.

As additional information becomes available, this story will be updated.