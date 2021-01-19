Lawyers representing former DCS superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards demand $584K, threaten lawsuit

Lawyers representing former Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards are threatening a lawsuit against the school board unless she is paid $584,000.

In a letter to Chairman Mike Schmitz provided to the Dothan Eagle, Montgomery attorney Jacob Fuller said the Dothan City Board of Education terminated Edwards’ contract on or about Sept. 14, 2020.

“After speaking with our client and reviewing documentation related to her employment, we believe her termination was wrongful, and we will be seeking all available remuneration for our client under the law,” Fuller said in the letter.

Edwards submitted an ‘Intent to Resign’ letter to the board dated Sept. 8, 2020.

Sept. 14 was the date board members unanimously accepted Edwards’ resignation, effective immediately, and appointed Chief Operations Officer Dr. Dennis Coe to the position of acting superintendent. Edwards was not present at that meeting.

Fuller contends that the board ignored the advice of Edwards’ attorney at the time, Mark Boardman, to not take any action at the meeting, as Edwards had not resigned.

Fuller said in an interview that the board “effectively terminated her” at that time with little to no regard for the contract itself.