Leading the parade

2022 Azalea-Dogwood Trail Queen Madeline Kate Hamilton waves to patrons in front of their homes during the Azalea-Dogwood Festival on Sunday afternoon.
The annual trail winds through Dothan's historic Garden District and ends at 115 Girard Ave.
Jay Hare
