League of Women Voters hosts block party, voter services event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People talk as children play during a community block party and voter services event held Saturday at Gussie McMillan Park on East Newton Street in Dothan.

The Southeast Alabama League of Women Voters hosted the event to help promote empowerment through voting.

“We’re trying to give the community knowledge,” said Brande Potter, one of the young local leaders who developed the event. “We’re trying to tell them about the resources we have in the community when it comes to voting, not just here but every day.”

Attendees could check their registration status, register to vote, find their polling place, get photocopies of IDs for absentee voting and get help with absentee applications.

Those attending could see what’s on the November ballot and get information on voting rights restoration.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 2020 election is Oct. 19. Absentee ballots became available Sept. 9 and Nov. 3 is the only day to vote in person.