Learn to build a scarecrow at the botanical gardens

  • Updated
Scarecrows in the Gardens returns to the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens during the month of October. Pictured is one of the scarecrow entries from last year, “Chinese New Year Dragon,” submitted by the Houston Academy seventh- and eighth-grade art class.

 DABG PHOTO, PROVIDED

It's been 18 years since the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens began its annual scarecrow display held each October.

To help novice scarecrow builders, the botanical gardens is holding free scarecrow-building workshops on Monday and Wednesday until the end of July. The workshops are offered to provide first-time scarecrow builders valuable tips and suggestions for building a successful scarecrow that will withstand the elements for the month-long display.

For example, certain containers work better for scarecrow heads and if you use the PVC framing provided by the botanical gardens, it's important that the pieces be properly secured.

The free hour-long workshops will be conducted by board member Larry Dykes and will be held outside under the picnic pavilion located near the tropical house. All workshops begin at 9 a.m.

This year’s theme of Scarecrows in the Gardens will be “A Funny Thing...!” Scarecrows should be designed to bring a smile to the face of viewers and can be anything from funny characters in movies and cartoons to something completely original. Families, businesses, nonprofits, church groups, schools, clubs, and individuals are all encouraged to submit a creation.

Although the workshop is free, participants are asked to call the Garden office to reserve a space. There is a $20 entry fee to enter a scarecrow in the contest. The entry fee is waived for schools. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories.

The annual event has become a popular event at the gardens. Scarecrows must be installed by the end of September and remain on display for the entire month of October. The gardens will host an open house during October where people can come and see the scarecrow and vote for their favorite. 

For additional information about Scarecrows in the Gardens or attending a scarecrow-building workshop, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com

