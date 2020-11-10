Learning changes for college students pivoting to virtual instruction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even so, she says her professors have done an amazing job to help students continue their education journey, despite the difficult circumstances.

“Last semester, it was a shock to all of us, especially for the teachers… They have given their all to make sure we haven’t missed out on anything,” Money said. “They couldn’t have done anything better in this situation.”

In order to stay on course in her schoolwork, Money said she gives herself a routine and designates days and times to study or do assignments for certain subjects. It gives her a semblance of structure on days she sets aside to commit to schoolwork.

“Of course, I procrastinate a little bit, but I think it’s something that a lot of people struggle with. But, you have to have that self-discipline to get your work turned in on time,” Money said.

For students who do not have internet access at home, the Dothan campus continues to allow them access to internet hotspots located in designated areas in a specific parking lot on each campus. Students also have access to open computer labs on both campuses to complete work or a limited number of laptops and webcams are available for student checkout.