Lee Greenwood to perform at Cowboys of Dothan

Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist Lee Greenwood will be performing at Cowboys of Dothan (4657 S. Oates St.) on Friday, Jan. 20.

Greenwood, who is best known for his hit “God Bless The USA,” will be appearing for one night only as part of his “American Spirit Tour…Once And For All.”

Tickets for the event start at $50 for advanced general admission. To purchase tickets, to reserve a table, or for more information, visit CowboysofDothan.com.

With hits such as “IOU,” “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose,” “Dixie Road,” and more, Greenwood has charted 32 singles over his four-decade career.

He has won numerous industry awards including, Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.”.

The CMA also named “God Bless The U.S.A.” Song of the Year in 1985. “God Bless the USA” went far beyond what Greenwood expected when he wrote it in the back of his tour bus in 1983. The song has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It was also #1 on the pop charts after 9/11/01.

In addition, CBS News voted “God Bless The U.S.A.” the most recognizable patriotic song in America.