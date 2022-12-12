Legal Services to hold open house January in new Dothan offices

Legal Services Alabama will host an open house at its new offices Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 212 N. Lena St. in Dothan.

The new location offers better parking options and a larger space for expansion.

LSA Dothan staff has closed almost 500 cases this year, saving the community and clients over $1.5 million. The move to a larger office will allow for an increase in staff capacity and the number of clients served, as well as better parking options and a larger space for expansion.

Additionally, rather than renting the original office, LSA now owns the new building and will be able to determine the best use of the space.

LSA Dothan is also expanding its resource services to include community expungement clinics to further support low-income people in the area. Expungements are essential services during a post-pandemic time where low-income people are struggling to get back on track. Even minor criminal records can prevent people from finding housing and stable employment.

Community partners, social service organizations, and Dothan city officials will be attending the new office open house. Attendees will be able to learn more about the important legal aid provided by LSA, as well as how they can support LSA initiatives to expand clients served.

The LSA law firm provides free, client-centered, civil legal advocacy to low-income Alabamians and collaborates with others across the state and nation to find solutions to systemic issues caused by poverty and social justice inequities. LSA is one of the preeminent legal aid organizations in the country in bridging the civil justice gap through its recognized commitment to racial, social, and economic justice and support of a talented, diverse, and innovative staff.

LSA offices are located in Anniston/Gadsden, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa. LSA offices handle civil cases only. Each office has lawyers licensed to practice in Alabama and other staff who know how to help low-income people resolve their legal problems.