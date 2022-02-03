Legislation gives Houston County Commission more freedom in appointments to health care authority

A piece of local legislation passed by the Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday allows the Houston County Commission to appoint whomever they want to the Houston County Health Care Authority, the governing board for Southeast Health in Dothan.
Under the legislation, Houston County Commission members have discretion to make appointments regardless of nominations submitted by the authority. The legislation, which would require an amendment to the state’s constitution, now goes to the Senate.
If it passes the Senate, Houston County voters will eventually get their say.
The Houston County Health Care Authority is made up of 13 members who each serve six-year terms. Twelve are appointed by the four district Houston County Commission members. The final member is the president of the hospital’s medical staff.
Appointments to the Houston County Health Care Authority became an issue last year when District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring refused to make an appointment for his district. Herring took issue with the process for appointments, claiming it did not allow commissioners to appoint who they really wanted to appoint.
“This bill is not trying to overthrow the board,” Herring said in an emailed statement. “I want to work with them and this bill would ensure that the commissioner's voice is heard. But it's also the responsibility of the commissioner to nominate someone who has a high moral and ethical character and for the other commissioners not to vote to put someone on the board who has no business serving in that capacity.”
In November, the majority of the Houston County Commission chose not to move forward with local legislation to change how appointments to the authority are made. That didn’t stop local legislative delegates, however.
Rep. Steve Clouse and Rep. Jeff Sorrells, who both represent portions of Houston County, sponsored the local legislation presented to the House of Representatives earlier this week.
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver, who does not make an appointment to the health care authority, said he had hoped to resolve the issue without having a constitutional amendment.
“It’s not our preferred way to resolve this issue certainly,” Culver said.
Health care authorities around Alabama are given authority to oversee publicly-owned hospitals by the Health Care Authorities Act of 1982. The act permits such authorities to establish bylaws and procedures for appointment of board members, own property, and borrow money, among other powers. The intent was to give public hospitals more flexibility and allow them to operate under a corporate structure in the face of limited government funding.
Under the Houston County Health Care Authority bylaws, a nominating committee develops a list of names of possible appointments to fill vacancies on the authority board.
The nominating committee members – who are also authority members – are to confer with the county commissioner of their respective districts to discuss possible names for appointment. The nomination committee then presents three names for each vacancy to the full authority.
Once the full authority approves the nominees, the names are submitted to the county commission. That is where things broke down in the most recent round of appointments. Herring’s preferred appointee, a former Enterprise city clerk, was not on the list of nominees for his district. Instead, the health care authority recommended the current authority member be reappointed.
“Them not working with me shows that they are unwilling to work with a commissioner, and the commissioner represents the interest of the people,” Herring said. “The people hold the commissioner accountable and there is no accountability for the board. This bill will give the citizens of this county the opportunity to have a voice. This health care authority receives millions of dollars from the citizens of this county.”
Sen. Donnie Chesteen said it’s too early to tell what will happen with the legislation when the full Senate reconvenes on Tuesday. He said there is concern about mounting opposition from health care authorities around the state.
“I want to try to do the right thing here, so I’m getting information from both sides,” Chesteen said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer