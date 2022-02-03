Legislation gives Houston County Commission more freedom in appointments to health care authority

A piece of local legislation passed by the Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday allows the Houston County Commission to appoint whomever they want to the Houston County Health Care Authority, the governing board for Southeast Health in Dothan.

Under the legislation, Houston County Commission members have discretion to make appointments regardless of nominations submitted by the authority. The legislation, which would require an amendment to the state’s constitution, now goes to the Senate.

If it passes the Senate, Houston County voters will eventually get their say.

The Houston County Health Care Authority is made up of 13 members who each serve six-year terms. Twelve are appointed by the four district Houston County Commission members. The final member is the president of the hospital’s medical staff.

Appointments to the Houston County Health Care Authority became an issue last year when District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring refused to make an appointment for his district. Herring took issue with the process for appointments, claiming it did not allow commissioners to appoint who they really wanted to appoint.