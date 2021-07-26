Legislative delegation delivers $30,000 state donation to Wiregrass Area Food Bank

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank recently received a visit from state Sen. Donnie Chesteen and state Reps. Dexter Grimsley, Paul Lee, and Steve Clouse.

The delegation presented a check for $30,000 on behalf of the State of Alabama. The funds will help provide 260,417 meals for Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties.

Sen. Billy Beasley and Rep. Jeff Sorrells also worked on the project and were not able to be at the Food Bank for the presentation.

The food bank says thank you to these gentlemen and to the Alabama taxpayers who are helping the Food Bank to continue forward in its mission of “feeding the needy from the heart!”

