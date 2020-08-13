You have permission to edit this article.
Legislators to speak at HCRW meeting
Legislators to speak at HCRW meeting

Three state legislators are scheduled to speak at the Houston County Republican Women meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.

The guest speakers are District 29 Sen. Donnie Chesteen, District 93 Rep. Steve Clouse, and District 86 Rep. Paul Lee.

The final deadline to make a reservation for lunch is noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25. To make a reservation, email hcrwlunch@gmail.com, call 334-392-0705, or text 502-321-2475.

The group continues to observe coronavirus rules. Seating and the meal will be arranged for safety and attendees should wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, the group will have them available.

