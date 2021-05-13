 Skip to main content
Legislators to speak to Houston County Republican Women
Four Wiregrass legislators will speak at the Houston County Republican Women meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

State Sen. Donnie Chesteen, State Rep. Jeff Sorrells, State Rep. Paul Lee, and State Rep. Steve Clouse will provide an update on issues, future plans, and events in the area and state.

Those who want to attend can RSVP reservations by email at hcrwlunch@gmail.com, call 334-392-0705, or text Sue O’Donnell at 502-321-2475.

Reservations are needed by noon on Tuesday, May 25. Members and associates are asked to pay their $35 annual dues at the meeting.

To learn more about HCRW, go to the Houston County Republican Women page on Facebook or visit www.hcrw.us.

