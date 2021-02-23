 Skip to main content
Leisure Services seeks public input on future amenities, programs in Dothan
Dothan’s Department of Leisure Services wants to know what amenities and activities area residents would like in city parks.

The department is conducting a community wide survey for residents to express their opinions. The survey can be found on the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page or the City of Dothan’s website at www.dothan.org/212/Leisure-Services.

The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, Feb. 28. Community input could be used to play for future programs and activities.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

