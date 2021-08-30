Less congestion at awkward intersections as new Highway 84 lanes open up

Barrels have been moved to reveal new lanes added to Highway 84 West that are helping to reduce congestion at the awkward, side-by-side intersections at Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway.

The lanes, although unfinished, were opened to motorists last week, with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s blessing.

“That’s one thing we were trying to do was alleviate the frustrations because of the congestion,” Bart Barefoot, City of Dothan assistant public works director said. “Obviously the push we had to get 84 opened up has helped tremendously the congestion in that area.”

That immediate area is now six lanes from Jamestown Boulevard to Bel Air Drive with double turn lanes onto U.S. 84 from Ross Clark Circle. Barefoot said the area still needs to be resurfaced and restriped, but Dothan pushed to get it open as quickly as possible and that area might have to partially close temporarily for that work later on.

Sidewalk, topsoil, and grassing at the West Main Street/Westgate Parkway intersection should be completed in September, weather permitting.