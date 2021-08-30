Less congestion at awkward intersections as new Highway 84 lanes open up

Barrels have been moved to reveal new lanes added to Highway 84 West that are helping to reduce congestion at the awkward, side-by-side intersections at Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway.
The lanes, although unfinished, were opened to motorists last week, with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s blessing.
“That’s one thing we were trying to do was alleviate the frustrations because of the congestion,” Bart Barefoot, City of Dothan assistant public works director said. “Obviously the push we had to get 84 opened up has helped tremendously the congestion in that area.”
That immediate area is now six lanes from Jamestown Boulevard to Bel Air Drive with double turn lanes onto U.S. 84 from Ross Clark Circle. Barefoot said the area still needs to be resurfaced and restriped, but Dothan pushed to get it open as quickly as possible and that area might have to partially close temporarily for that work later on.
Sidewalk, topsoil, and grassing at the West Main Street/Westgate Parkway intersection should be completed in September, weather permitting.
The rest of the work that is part of Phase 2 of the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project could but could last until spring of 2022 as heavy rain has pushed back the project’s timeline. That phase includes reconfiguring median access along Ross Clark Circle, a part of the project that continues to cause a headache for business owners along both sides of Highway 84 West.
“Motorists should use caution when approaching these areas and expect delays, especially with summer and holiday traffic,” the city of Dothan said on its website. “During this time, motorists should expect limited median access in this area, and the dual turn lanes at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Main Street may be dropped to a single turn lane at times.”
Part of the turn lane coming off Flowers Chapel Road will continue to be closed as workers prepare for doing median work in that area for the Highway 84 West Lane Addition Project.
The city of Dothan inked an agreement with ALDOT recently to go ahead and upgrade the signal lighting from Bauman Drive to just south of Meadowbrook Drive and from Fortner Street to Bauman Drive. ALDOT will reimburse the city for the cost of materials and labor at a later time.
Phase 3, which will widen Ross Clark Circle from Montgomery Highway to North Cherokee Avenue, is planned to be bid out by ALDOT in December of this year with construction set to begin in spring of 2022. However, Barefoot said that timeline is based on the assumption that the majority of construction of the current phase will be done by that time.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.