Level Plains man killed in one-vehicle wreck

One person was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway at the bridge near Tank Hill Road and Highway 84 between Level Plains and Daleville. The victim's name has not been released by law enforcement.

DALEVILLE – A one-vehicle accident that apparently happened Saturday night has left one man dead, according to Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers.

Summers said Tuesday that his department received a call of suspicious circumstances in the water at the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road from central dispatch Monday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, responding officers found the blue pickup truck in the river and about 100 feet from the truck, they found a man who had been ejected from the truck and was face down in the water, Summers said. The man, whose name was not released by law enforcement, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Summers said the man had been reported missing by his relatives the previous day, saying they had last seen him at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt when found and no foul play is suspected, Summers said.

“I wanted to thank all the surrounding agencies who helped us with this ordeal to include Daleville Department of Safety Chief John Crawford and the Daleville police officers, the Dale County Sheriff's Office, Level Plains Fire Department, Corporal Steven James with Alabama State Troopers, Dale County Coroner's Office, Central Dispatch and Captain Williams and Sgt. Mikki Welch of the Level Plains Police Department who came in early and stayed late to make sure the job was done,” Summers said.

