Level Plains mayor, chief make Christmas Eve deliveries

LEVEL PLAINS - Three families in this Dale County city received Christmas dinners personally delivered Saturday morning by Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson and Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers.

The meals were purchased with funds raised by the Level Plains Queens earlier this month to benefit the city’s third annual Christmas toy drop, said Thompson as he and Summers headed out on their Christmas Eve trek.

“We wanted the money we had left over from the toy drop to benefit families in Level Plains whose need had been brought to our attention.”

Thompson said that his hope is to increase the number of dinners delivered next Christmas. “We just want to give back to the community,” he said. “We hope to make this a Level Plains tradition.”

Another event that the mayor and police chief would like to see become a Level Plains tradition is the inaugural Community Thanksgiving Dinner that was held at the Community Center last month. Nearly 120 plates of food were prepared for on-site dining and delivered to shut-ins. The food was purchased through private donations, Thompson said. “I hope this also becomes a Level Plains tradition.”

Community policing and giving back to the community he serves, has been a focus for Summers who was appointed police chief here two years ago.

“You will never find someone who loves their job and the opportunity to serve more than I do,” he said, crediting his fellow law officers and the city’s elected officials for their support. “It is an honor and a privilege to work with these officers, mayor and city council.”

Calling the Level Plains Queens “a very vital part of this community,” Summers credits their active support for making many of the community-wide events possible.

“They raised the money to make it possible for our third annual toy drop to be the success that it was,” Summers said. “The toys were distributed at the police department. Our goal is to make sure that everyone in Level Plains was able to pick up a toy, no questions asked.”

The queens also assisted, along with the First Baptist Church of Level Plains and Pastor Tim Gann, with the Breast Cancer Awareness Stroll held in October before the city’s Trunk or Treat event the same day. The inaugural fundraising stroll raised some $1,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a result of the community coming together, the mayor said.

“We’re a good team here,” Summers said. "The mayor has given me the opportunity and the trust to run this department and I don’t want to let the mayor down. I’m from here so I don’t ever want to let the people in this city down.”

“The best police chief around, no doubt in my mind,” is what Thompson calls Summers, who shrugs at the compliment.

“It’s pretty simple” he said. “Do the right thing, do your job, move forward and when you get a chance to help, help.”