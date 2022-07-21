Lewis, Everage promoted at TB&T

Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust announced the promotions of Rex Lewis and Tonia Everage, both at the Dothan Main Branch location. Lewis has been promoted to Branch Manager and Everage to Commercial Credit Portfolio Manager.

Originally from Ozark, Lewis is a graduate of Carroll High School. He worked with Phillips Van Heusen for 29 years, and as a manager for Firehouse Subs for 12 years. He is married to the former Tina Bryant, and they are members of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Ozark. He and his wife have two sons and seven grandchildren.

A native of Dale County, Everage has over 30 years of experience in all areas of banking. Additionally, she is a member of the Dothan Realtors Association. Also a graduate of Carroll High School, she attended Wallace Community College and Riley Business College, studying Management and Finance. She is also a graduate of Banking School.

Married to Jay Everage, they have two sons and five grandchildren.

“We are happy to acknowledge Rex and Tonia’s experience and leadership abilities in this way,” said Kervin. “They play very important roles in our expansion plans for the Wiregrass area.”

Troy Bank & Trust is a $1.4 billion asset independent community bank headquartered in Troy with 16 locations in five Alabama counties.