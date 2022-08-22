Library mini golf event raises more than $8,700

A first-time fundraiser end up generating more than $8,700 for the Dothan-Houston County Library System.

The Library Mini Golf Classic combined with the Library Mini Golf Family Fun Day, held Saturday and Sunday respectively, raised $8,775 for the library's collections, early literacy programs, and community outreach activities. The two-day event transformed the downtown Dothan library into an 18-hole miniature golf course with evening hours on Saturday for adults and a family day on Sunday for all ages.

"Considering that this is the first time we've done an event like this, this is truly incredible," Dothan-Houston County Library System Director Chris Warren said. "We've heard only positive feedback from everyone who participated, and we're hoping that this can become a new tradition for residents of Dothan and Houston County."

Last week, Warren said there were hopes the miniature golf event could become an annual event and a signature fundraiser for the library system.

On Saturday, the Library Mini Golf Classic saw 80 participants play 18 holes of miniature golf setup throughout the Main Library, while also enjoying beer, wine, and heavy appetizers from KBC. The event also included a silent auction, with over 20 items donated from local businesses and residents.

During the Library Mini Golf Family Fun Day on Sunday, over 160 participants of all ages enjoyed the Main Library's 18-hole miniature golf course, as well as food, drink, and refreshments from local food trucks.

According to a news release from the library system, the Library Mini Golf Classic received support from several sponsors, including Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, U.S. Business Products, Scott and Everlie Bolton, and George and Laura Flowers. The library's staff, trustees, and volunteers helped with planning, setting up, and managing the event throughout the weekend.

Established in 1949, the Dothan-Houston County Library System (DHCLS) serves around 105,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. Last year, DHCLS welcomed over 111,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 170,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. The library system offers a variety of services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from story times, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

More information about DHCLS can be found at www.dhcls.org.