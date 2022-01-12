Library program offers help for job seekers

“We made a point to sit down with various community leaders and stakeholders and really learn about what’s important to them, what’s important to the people that they serve, and what’s important to the people that they represent,” Warren said. “Through those conversations, we tried to identify various themes which then became the areas of focus for our strategic plan; because, if we can understand what’s important to the community we serve, we can then align all the resources and services that we provide to help address what those priorities are.”

One of the “themes” that came out of the process was economic opportunity and advancement.

It’s an area that includes assistance for small business owners and entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.

“Traditionally, libraries have provided a range of services for people who are in the job search process,” Warren said. “We often help people search for jobs online and navigate various job search websites. Sometimes we’re helping people type up a resume in Microsoft Word, and it made sense for use to build on those more traditional services.”

