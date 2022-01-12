Library program offers help for job seekers

Whether someone is a recent graduate or looking to change careers, a new online coaching program offered by the Dothan Houston County Library System offers real-time help for job seekers.
“I think talking to somebody in real time can be more helpful for people than just searching for random information on the internet,” Chris Warren, director of the Dothan Houston County Library System, said. “You get this trained expert who will help you with those various aspects of the job search.”
JobNow, developed by online tutoring company BrainFuse, serves as a resource for job seekers whether they are just out of high school, about to graduate college, dealing with a layoff, or looking to change careers. The services are free. All you need is a library card with the Dothan Houston County Library System.
The program can be accessed on home computers as well as library computers.
Library patrons can access JobNow by visiting www.dhcls.org/digital-library and clicking the link under Job and Career Resources.
JobNow users are connected online with trained experts who can help them with different stages of their job search from writing resumes, searching and applying for jobs, and preparing for interviews. The live assistance is available each day from 2-11 p.m.
For those who can’t access the live assistance during set hours, there are recorded workshops, resume templates, interview tips, skills assessment tools available 24/7. JobNow also offers an adult learning center, which includes everything from GED test preparation, academic tutoring to help with Microsoft Office.
But Warren said the most exciting aspect to JobNow is that users get that one-on-one coaching.
“They get the skills and they get the live assistance,” Warren said.
Warren said for those just entering the job market, JobNow offers career assessments based on skills and interests. There’s also help with software like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel.
Even for someone looking for a new job mid-career, there are details they may not have even considered and JobNow can offer guidance, Warren said. Most companies require an online application now, and online coaches can help users tailor their resumes to get noticed by employers in specific job fields.
“This is sort of a good opportunity to refresh yourself and get that focused attention so that you can then go through the rest of the job search feeling confident you’re putting your best foot forward,” Warren said.
Implementing the program came out the library system’s strategic planning effort.
“We made a point to sit down with various community leaders and stakeholders and really learn about what’s important to them, what’s important to the people that they serve, and what’s important to the people that they represent,” Warren said. “Through those conversations, we tried to identify various themes which then became the areas of focus for our strategic plan; because, if we can understand what’s important to the community we serve, we can then align all the resources and services that we provide to help address what those priorities are.”
One of the “themes” that came out of the process was economic opportunity and advancement.
It’s an area that includes assistance for small business owners and entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.
“Traditionally, libraries have provided a range of services for people who are in the job search process,” Warren said. “We often help people search for jobs online and navigate various job search websites. Sometimes we’re helping people type up a resume in Microsoft Word, and it made sense for use to build on those more traditional services.”
