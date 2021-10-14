Library system board elects new officers

The Dothan Houston County Library System Board of Trustees elected new officers at its regular meeting on Oct. 13. The newly-elected officers include the following, all of whom will serve until October 2022.

Chair - Brad Kimbro

Vice-Chair - Dr. Ashli Wilkins

Treasurer - Ted Hall

Secretary - Spencer Bienvenu

The elected officers, along with the immediate past chair, comprise the board's executive committee.

"It is wonderful to serve on a board where all of its members are so focused on a single goal: ensuring that we provide great library service for our community," said Immediate Past Chair Gloria Jeffcoat. "We have accomplished a lot in the past year, with the development of our strategic plan and the adoption of our budget, and we have a great team in place to lead the library.

"The future is bright for the Dothan Houston County Library System."