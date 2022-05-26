Library system kicks off summer reading program

Nearly 300 children, teens, and adults registered for the Dothan-Houston County Library System's Summer Reading Program when the program kicked off earlier this week.

Many registrants even signed up for their first library cards.

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) hosted a kickoff for its Summer Reading Program on Monday. During the event, a total of 288 children, teens, and adults registered for the Summer Reading Program.

"Summer reading is a great way to help children see reading as something that can be fun and enjoyable and rewarding," said DHCLS Director Chris Warren. "It's also an opportunity to help children maintain their literacy skills from one school year to the next, so that they return to the classroom in the fall ready to learn and ready to succeed."

More information about the Summer Reading Program, including a calendar of programs and activities and details about how to register, is available at https://www.dhcls.org/summer-reading-program/.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 105,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. During the 2021 fiscal year, DHCLS welcomed over 111,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 170,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. The library system offers a variety of services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from story times, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

For more information, visit www.dhcls.org.