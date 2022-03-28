Library system offers school readiness kits

The Dothan Houston County Library System recently expanded its selection of resources for parents who want to help their children enter school ready to learn.

A project made possible through the Alabama Public Library Service, the Reimagining School Readiness (RSR) Toolkit is a set of free resources built on proven strategies for parents and caregivers that will help children develop early literacy skills.

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) was among 88 public libraries selected to participate in training in RSR principles, which include quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, executive functions, stress, and growth mindset. Using these principles as a foundation, each RSR toolkit contains a selection of books, hands-on learning materials, and activity guides for young children and their caregivers. Each RSR kit also focuses on a particular theme, such as counting, patterns, shapes, and emotions.

"We're so proud that our library could be part of this initiative," says Kristin North, DHCLS Youth Services Manager. "These toolkits will provide our staff and the families we serve with even more resources to help kids develop the skills they need to succeed in school and in life."

The RSR toolkit was developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership.

DHCLS has 10 kits available for checkout. Library patrons can view the library's selection of RSR kits by visiting www.dhcls.org, clicking "Catalog," and searching for "reimagining school readiness." RSR kits check out for 21 days. The kits are housed at the Main Library in downtown Dothan, but patrons can also place a hold on a kit and request to pick it up at any DHCLS location.

For more information about DHCLS, including programs, resources, and services for children of all ages and their parents and caregivers, visit www.dhcls.org.