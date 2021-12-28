LifeSouth offers incentive through Jan. 2 for blood donations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Hinds, common misconceptions surrounding blood donations and COVID-19 are also contributing to the low blood supply.

“One misconception is that if you have had COVID or a vaccine of any sort, you are not able to donate blood,” Hinds said. “This is incorrect. You can give blood if you have fully recovered from COVID and are symptom-free. You can also still donate if you have had a vaccine, and there is no waiting period after receiving it. This is all FDA regulated.”

All blood types are needed, and people can donate every 56 days.

“We appreciate any blood type, but we really encourage people who are O negative because it’s universal and most commonly used in emergency situations to stabilize patients when their blood type is unknown,” Hinds said.

Hinds encourages businesses, schools, and churches to host blood drives to give back to the local community.

“We will bring our bloodmobile to them and create flyers for the drives,” Hinds said. “All they have to do is allow their employees, students, or members to donate and help get the word out.”

Anyone interested in donating blood or hosting a blood drive should visit www.lifesouth.org or local donor centers which are open seven days a week.