LifeSouth offers incentive through Jan. 2 for blood donations

The nation is currently facing a historic low in blood supply levels, and LifeSouth of Dothan is hoping to increase donations by offering an incentive through Jan. 2.
Anyone who donates blood to LifeSouth donor centers or bloodmobiles between now and Jan. 2 will receive a LifeSouth blanket and t-shirt and an emailed $20 eGift card while supplies last.
Serving hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, LifeSouth is a community blood center where blood supply donations directly benefit patients in local community hospitals.
“All blood collected ‘stays at home’ to supply the local hospitals,” District Community Development Coordinator Melinda Hinds said. “If you donate blood through LifeSouth, you are helping your local community first. If we aren’t collecting blood, we can’t fill orders.”
Hinds said that blood shortages are already common this time of year because of common colds, holiday travel, and kids being out of school, but effects from COVID-19 are making matters worse.
“Blood Centers are struggling because there are some companies, churches, and schools that are still remote or not operating at full capacity,” Hinds said. “Many schools are still strict with procedures, employees work from home, and some church services are still being held virtually or members have that option.”
According to Hinds, common misconceptions surrounding blood donations and COVID-19 are also contributing to the low blood supply.
“One misconception is that if you have had COVID or a vaccine of any sort, you are not able to donate blood,” Hinds said. “This is incorrect. You can give blood if you have fully recovered from COVID and are symptom-free. You can also still donate if you have had a vaccine, and there is no waiting period after receiving it. This is all FDA regulated.”
All blood types are needed, and people can donate every 56 days.
“We appreciate any blood type, but we really encourage people who are O negative because it’s universal and most commonly used in emergency situations to stabilize patients when their blood type is unknown,” Hinds said.
Hinds encourages businesses, schools, and churches to host blood drives to give back to the local community.
“We will bring our bloodmobile to them and create flyers for the drives,” Hinds said. “All they have to do is allow their employees, students, or members to donate and help get the word out.”
Anyone interested in donating blood or hosting a blood drive should visit www.lifesouth.org or local donor centers which are open seven days a week.