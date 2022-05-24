Limited visitation allowed for COVID patients at Southeast Health

Southeast Health in Dothan is now allowing limited visitations for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according a news release from the hospital.

Starting Tuesday, COVID-19 positive patients who have been admitted to the medical center will be allowed one visitor per day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and COVID patients receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency department will be allowed one visitor at any time during the day.

For hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the hospital will not allow rotating in and out of visitors, and visitors must wear protective equipment, adhere to care team instructions, leave the patient room during aerosol-generating procedures, and follow all screening procedures when entering the hospital.

Visitors can enter through Entrance 3 on the top deck of the East Parking Garage or through the Emergency Department. Visitors in the Emergency Department may stay with the COVID-19 positive patient until he or she is admitted or discharged. If the patient is admitted, the visitor can only go to the room if it is between the 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. visiting hours.

Local counties, along with most of Alabama, currently have low community levels for COVID-19 based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tracking that measures the impact on a community’s healthcare system.

Having changed its online surveillance system earlier this month, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has removed information on overall community transmission and now includes the CDC’s community levels as well as community transmission levels for healthcare facilities – tracking that is meant to be used by healthcare and long-term care facilities to protect people at higher risk. So, when the number of new cases per 100,000 persons goes up along with the percentage of positive test results (which don’t include all the at-home tests), the community transmission level goes up.

Southeast Health reported 14 COVID patients as of Monday. Statewide, there were 121 patients with COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals as of Monday.

Since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020, there have been 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 reported in Alabama and 19,650 deaths.

Local counties are currently seeing positivity rates from as low as 4.3% in Geneva County to 9.7% in Henry and Houston counties, 9.5% in Dale County, and 16.2% in Coffee County.

The number of daily cases and the 7-day moving average are currently low for each of the local counties in Southeast Alabama, especially when compared to January when cases were surging. However, the percent positivity of COVID-19 tests, the number of cases, and number of hospitalizations are increasing, according to ADPH.

ADPH has continued to urge the public not to become complacent about COVID-19 and for residents who are eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.

“Plenty of COVID-19 vaccine is available, and I encourage people to make sure you’re protected,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a Monday release. “We are not an overly vaccinated state, and immunity wanes over time, especially for certain groups of people.”

In the U.S., anyone age 5 years and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and booster free of charge. Children ages 5 to 11 are authorized to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months after completing the primary vaccine series, and immunocompromised children 5 through 11 should receive a booster three months after completing their primary series. The CDC recommends a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for children and adolescents ages 12 through 17.

People age 50 and older and people age 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for a second booster shot using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC urges older Americans to increase their protection against the virus, particularly people age 70 and older.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you, text your zip code to 438829 or visit www.vaccines.gov.

All county health departments offer COVID-19 vaccine at no charge for ages 5 and older. General COVID-19 questions may be answered by calling 1-800-270-7268 or e-mailing covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Interpreters are available.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

