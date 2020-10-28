Lipford to film creation of 'pocket park' in Marianna

MARIANNA — Danny Lipford, home improvement expert, TV host and a Marianna native, is bringing his national television show, "Today’s Homeowner" to film a special community service episode in his hometown Dec. 4-10.
Lipford and his crew will clean up a downtown area damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018 and convert it into a community "pocket park."
Marianna community members are encouraged to be part of the project by completing the volunteer form available online at: https://todayshomeowner.com/marianna. Hard copies of the form are available at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Public Library as well.
A two-part episode of his Emmy-nominated, nationally-syndicated TV show, "Today’s Homeowner," will be filmed on location during the project.
The park will serve as a public gathering and small event space for the community and will include landscaping, seating, lighting, a stage and more.
Lipford’s team will be coordinating with city leaders to rally local volunteers and bring the community together to work on this project, and celebrate its debut upon completion. The project will be featured on a two-part episode of "Today’s Homeowner."
Filming and project work will take place Dec. 4-10 and is set to air in early 2021.
Volunteers will report to Madison Street Park, which will also serve as the staging area for the project.
The project site is located at 4448 Lafayette St.
"Today’s Homeowner" delivers practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the "Today’s Homeowner" television show, now in its 23rd season. "Today’s Homeowner" streaming channels include Prime Video, IMDb, Crackle, Xumo, Tubi and Pluto. The brand’s radio counterpart, the nationally-syndicated "Today’s Homeowner" radio show, is in its 11th year and airs on more than 305 stations nationwide.
With over 200 national television appearances to his credit, Lipford travels the country as a brand ambassador and spokesperson and contributes his expertise to broadcast, print and digital media outlets each year.
