Little Spurs Rodeo to feature stick horses, boot scrambles

Stick-horses, sack races, and bean bag tosses may not be the typical rodeo events, but the Little Spurs Rodeo isn’t a typical rodeo.
The rodeo, open for youth 17 and younger, will be held Saturday at the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club on East Saunders Road. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the rodeo opens at 10 a.m. Participants do not have to be a member of the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club.
Non-horse events will be held by age groups with ages 3 to 17 competing in events like a boot scramble – participants’ boots are mixed in a pile and they must race to find their boots, put them on and get to the finish line. There will also be competitions like the stick-horse barrel race and a barefoot stick-horse pole bending where the “riders” weave around barrels and through poles as fast they can. There will also be dummy steer roping contests, bean bag boot tosses, sack races, toy monster truck races, and team horse-and-wagon races.
Dawn Greathouse, the club’s event coordinator, said the non-horse events are way to involve children whose families either can’t afford to keep a horse or have no place to keep a horse. Those kids, she said, may still dream of being in a rodeo.
“Rather than doing a fun day on horses, we came up with the idea of doing a non-horse rodeo,” Greathouse said.
Later in the day, sign-up will be held for a youth horse event – the Rocket Donkey Barrel Race. The barrel race starts at 7 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Admission to the rodeo is free and anyone can attend to watch, but there are registration fees to participate in events. Non-horse events are $3 each for participants and the Rocket Donkey Barrel Race is a $20 entry fee with a chance at a cash jackpot.
Money raised from event fees will go to help with expenses at the saddle club – a member-owned, non-profit social club founded in 1946. The saddle club normally makes money to support operations from hosting horse shows, but a combination of bad weather and the coronavirus pandemic has led to all but two of the club’s shows being canceled this year.
The club has used most of its reserve fund to pay bills to keep the club operating.
“COVID has hit us pretty hard this year,” Greathouse said. “Losing the club became a reality to everybody this year because we weren’t able to have any shows… We own our facility. So, all the maintenance, all the upkeep, the property taxes, the light bill – none of that stuff stops coming.”
Dothan Boots & Saddle Club normally holds free horse clinics throughout the year. It also opens the facility up as a campground during a state of emergency for evacuees, such as it did during Hurricane Michael. Members also collected and delivered hay, animal feed, and pet food to areas of Georgia and Florida hit by Michael.
While most events have been canceled, the club will be hosting its annual Saddle Up for Santa fundraiser for Wiregrass 2-1-1 on Dec. 12. But, the fundraiser will be held on the old fairgrounds at the Houston County Farm Center as a drive-thru event with vendors posted at decorated booths handing out grab bags to those who come through. The Salvation Army will also give out free bagged lunches and Santa will be there to hand out gifts.
“We had to get creative with that one,” Greathouse said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.