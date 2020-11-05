Little Spurs Rodeo to feature stick horses, boot scrambles

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Admission to the rodeo is free and anyone can attend to watch, but there are registration fees to participate in events. Non-horse events are $3 each for participants and the Rocket Donkey Barrel Race is a $20 entry fee with a chance at a cash jackpot.

Money raised from event fees will go to help with expenses at the saddle club – a member-owned, non-profit social club founded in 1946. The saddle club normally makes money to support operations from hosting horse shows, but a combination of bad weather and the coronavirus pandemic has led to all but two of the club’s shows being canceled this year.

The club has used most of its reserve fund to pay bills to keep the club operating.

“COVID has hit us pretty hard this year,” Greathouse said. “Losing the club became a reality to everybody this year because we weren’t able to have any shows… We own our facility. So, all the maintenance, all the upkeep, the property taxes, the light bill – none of that stuff stops coming.”

Dothan Boots & Saddle Club normally holds free horse clinics throughout the year. It also opens the facility up as a campground during a state of emergency for evacuees, such as it did during Hurricane Michael. Members also collected and delivered hay, animal feed, and pet food to areas of Georgia and Florida hit by Michael.