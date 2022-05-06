Liver Life Walk raises awareness, funds to fight liver disease

Kim Crowell’s life changed dramatically in a day’s time.

She went from seemingly healthy to having kidney and liver failure. The Wicksburg native was eventually diagnosed with portopulmonary hypertension, which causes elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries of the lungs as well as the portal vein that drains blood into the liver.

In 2017, Crowell underwent a liver transplant.

The transplant gave her a second chance, so Crowell decided to volunteer with foundations focused on organ donations, liver disease and pulmonary hypertension.

Crowell, owner of Stretch Zone in Dothan, is the walk coordinator for the Liver Life Walk event planned for May 14 at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

The walk was started to raise awareness about liver disease and raise money for the American Liver Foundation (ALF), which uses proceeds to provide resources for liver patients and their families. The Liver Foundation chose Dothan as one of 11 cities in the U.S. this year for an in-person walk.

“What I think the Liver Foundation does really well is not only do they advocate and they get the word out there about all of the various types of disease, they also support families who are in a position where they’ve been diagnosed whether it be cirrhosis or whether it be advanced fatty liver…,” Crowell said. “They actually help find them support and find them doctors.”

There are 5.5 million Americans living with chronic liver disease, according to ALF.

You can’t live without the liver. It cleans your blood of toxins, gives you energy, and produces bile for digestion.

Common causes of liver disease include viruses, genetics, autoimmune disease, excessive use of alcohol, poor diet and obesity, and reactions to medications, drugs, or toxic chemicals, according to ALF. Fatty liver can also lead to scarring and liver disease, but with early diagnosis and treatment the liver can repair itself.

“It’s often not detected until people are almost end stage, meaning cirrhosis,” Crowell said.

Many people don’t look or feel sick with liver disease, and at a certain point the damage cannot be undone and a transplant is the only option. Transplants, as Crowell knows, come with their own set of risks.

The Liver Life Walk will be held Saturday, May 14, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave. off U.S. 431 between Dothan and Headland. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Registration is $20 per person with no fee for those under age 18. To register a team to walk, visit LiverLifeWalk.org/Dothan. The registration fee includes the $5 admission to the gardens for the day.

Crowell said the walk is really more of a stroll through the lovely gardens. There will sponsors set up for the event along with Stretch Zone offering stretches for donations as well as Dothan School of Massage doing massages. There will also be food and a silent auction. There will be beginning yoga in the Asian pocket garden and beginning tai chi in the wedding garden.

The event will wrap up around noon.

“Everybody can take a couple of hours and go enjoy the gardens for as long as they want,” Crowell said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

