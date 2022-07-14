Local actor McDonald makes big noise in 'Holler from the Holler'

Life is pretty rough for the shirtless brooding teenager wandering outside a dilapidated single-wide in the video of Stephen Wilson Jr.’s “Holler from the Holler.” The scenes are dark, the environs grim.

In the trailer, a man and woman argue to the point of violence; once inside, the teen retreats into his headphones, and then escapes the tension on his bicycle, eventually working out his frustration by bashing a large rock against a log.

It’s quite a contrast to the engaging young actor who walked into Dothan’s Mural City Coffee Company to speak with a reporter one Friday afternoon. The only kid on his block with his own IMDb page, John McDonald arrived with a quick smile, a firm handshake, and his mom, Adair, because at 15, he’s not old enough to drive.

“Holler from the Holler” isn’t McDonald’s first rodeo, and while there are dark themes in Wilson’s glimpse at the concentric waves of misery spawned by domestic abuse, McDonald is unscarred by the story but impressed by the creative background of Wilson, who he considers brilliant.

Over the din of coffee-shop hub-bub, McDonald dismissed the notion that such a performance might leave a scar.

“It’s just a role,” he said of the anguished character. “If a director asks me to put on a princess dress and dance around, or be a holly jolly elf or a serial killer, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Since grade 4, the eldest of Adair and Brian McDonald’s three sons tried out for plays at school, but a part he landed as a sixth-grader in a Houston Academy staging of “Shrek: The Musical” set his sights on the footlights.

“I played Lord Farquaad, that funny little guy, and it was amazing,” McDonald said. “After that, I was like, ‘Mom, I want to be an actor’ ‘Mom, I need to get an agent’.”

So McDonald’s mom took him to a seminar and he wound up signed by an agent. Soon, he was in Atlanta on the set of a Ron Howard film as an extra.

“I’d seen some of his films, but of course, I didn’t know what he looked like,” McDonald said. “So I was walking around, sometimes right in front of the camera and crew. I was just being me. I’m guessing he must have seen me because I got a callback to that same set.”

The call came after the family had left Atlanta bound for home. As the car pulled into the driveway, Adair’s cell rang. It was a casting director. “I’m sorry,” she said. “We don’t normally do this, but Mr. Howard wanted to see if we could have John on the set again tomorrow.”

“We just turned around and drove back to Atlanta,” Adair said.

What else could they have done? “I got a callback, as an extra,” John said. “For Ron Howard!”

One asset that comes in handy in the hurry-up-and-wait culture of a movie set is McDonald’s serene patience, something his mother attributes to his background in martial arts. “He can sit quietly and entertain himself for hours,” she said. And she and her husband, Brian, magazine publishers in Dothan, understand the mysteries of right-brained creativity, being in the story-telling business themselves.

That was fortunate for John, whose imagination emerged early. He recalls turning his favorite films into interactive endeavors, studying facial expressions and memorizing lines from movies like “Jaws” and the animated film “Rango,” and then practicing the process.

It would naturally involve play; after all, John points out, “This is childhood.”

“Star Wars” was one of his favorite movies when he was younger, and he had a toy light saber with a telescoping blade.

“I’d torture my dad constantly,” he said, flicking his wrist as if he’d drawn the movie weapon, adding the appropriate sound effect. “I’d grab a light saber and we’d fight with them for hours and hours.

“I still have it. It’s broken now, but I still have it.”

The more movies he watched, the more he’d deconstruct the films he saw.

“If I were watching Keanu Reeves playing John Wick, I’d be like, ‘What if I were in there? What would my facial expressions be?’ I would appreciate the movie, of course, but I’d pay attention to other things besides the story line.”

Currently, McDonald has been doing some advertising work, and recently signed contracts and non-disclosure agreements on a new film project. This fall will bring the expected release of another film, “No Tears in Hell,” in which he plays the young version of the central character, Alex.

He wants to continue acting, and has some projects ahead that he’s contractually obligated to stay mum about. Like many teenagers, he’s begun the process of investigating colleges, where he may well study something outside of theatrics.

“People don’t really go to college to learn to be an actor,” Adair said. “You’re born an actor. Longevity-wise, we’re hoping he studies something engineering-related.”